Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $9.22. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 60,697 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,201 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synalloy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Synalloy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

