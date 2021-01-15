Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Short Interest Update

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Synergy CHC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Synergy CHC has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care and beauty company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands; and Flat Tummy brand products, including tea, shakes, lollipops, and supplements, as well as apparel, a mobile App and exercise accessories.

