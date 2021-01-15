SynLev Price Tops $0.25 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $413,048.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SynLev has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00111842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241843 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058634 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

