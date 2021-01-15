Synthetix Price Hits $14.88 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $289.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013818 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

