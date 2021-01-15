T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,982,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,726,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

