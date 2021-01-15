Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.81. 6,057,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,966,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

