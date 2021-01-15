Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Short Interest Down 36.3% in December

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRNX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Taronis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.