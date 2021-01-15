Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $424.00. Tarsus Group shares last traded at $424.00, with a volume of 215,764 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59.

About Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

