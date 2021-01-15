Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

