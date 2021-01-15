TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.48. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 112,429 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

