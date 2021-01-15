TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of FTI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 528,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,175 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 97.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,293 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

