Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 373,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.