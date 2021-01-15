Teleflex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,109% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 call options.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.09. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.