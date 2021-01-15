Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.