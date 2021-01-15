Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.82 ($3.32).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.79) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.33 and a 200 day moving average of €2.35.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.