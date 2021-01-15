Tellurian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 24,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,587 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 69,287,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,320,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $703.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.32. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

