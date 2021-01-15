Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 3,609,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 989,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

