TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Hits $5.17 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. TEMCO has a market cap of $5.17 million and $491,716.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00040011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064354 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00250026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.31 or 0.91060794 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.