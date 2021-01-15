Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the December 15th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,024.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. Temenos has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Temenos to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

