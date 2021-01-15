Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 734,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,153. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.