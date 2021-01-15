Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TVE stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

