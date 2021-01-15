TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $271,937.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,850,700 coins and its circulating supply is 31,773,608 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

