TENT (TENT) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.11 million and $271,937.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,850,700 coins and its circulating supply is 31,773,608 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

