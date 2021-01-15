Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.43. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.13 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Terex by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Terex by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

