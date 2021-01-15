Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in December

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRTC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19. Terra Tech has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 79.83% and a negative net margin of 207.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

