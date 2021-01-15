TerraCredit Reaches Market Cap of $94,374.57 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $94,374.57 and approximately $104,821.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

