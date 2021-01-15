TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $194.21 million and $10.59 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006040 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007516 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 156.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 77.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 194,238,440 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.