Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 51.6% in December

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

