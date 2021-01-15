Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.24 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Tether has a total market cap of $24.24 billion and approximately $107.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.53 or 0.83900713 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,131,104,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,248,132,871 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

