Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 146,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.76, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) Company Profile (CVE:TETH)

Tethyan Resource Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Serbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship properties include the Rudnica project and the Kizevak project located in the RaÂka Municipality of Southern Serbia.

