TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (TFFP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFFP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $405.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,161 shares of company stock worth $18,514,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,268,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

