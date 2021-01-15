The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Raised to $19.00

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.