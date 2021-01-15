The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

