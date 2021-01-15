The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,668.61

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,668.61 ($21.80) and last traded at GBX 1,655.20 ($21.63), with a volume of 11427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,623 ($21.20).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,572.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,396.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of £672.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.57.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.