The Boeing Company Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($10.00) Per Share (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($10.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

The Boeing stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

