The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

NYSE BA traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. 351,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,108,060. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

