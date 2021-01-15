The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHW traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.14. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,178,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

