The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,672.0 days.

Shares of DDRLF remained flat at $$34.55 during midday trading on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDRLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

