The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $250.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

