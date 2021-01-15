The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.79. 28,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

