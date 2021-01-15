The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $22.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. 67,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep grew its holdings in The Gap by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,558,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 565,694 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 57,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 136,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

