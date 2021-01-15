The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,711. The firm has a market cap of $296.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

