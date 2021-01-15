The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $495,248.30 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $495,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00.
- On Friday, December 11th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a P/E ratio of -389.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
