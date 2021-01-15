The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $495,248.30 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $495,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a P/E ratio of -389.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

