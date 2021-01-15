The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

MAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Macerich by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

