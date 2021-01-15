The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.58

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $15.03. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 259,302 shares.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a market cap of $516.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.