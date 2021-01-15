The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

MOS opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

