The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 686,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

