The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.15. 1,660,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,984,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Peck in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The Peck Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

