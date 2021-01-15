The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

