The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PRSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $160.38 on Friday. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,672.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Providence Service will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Providence Service by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 35.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 134.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

